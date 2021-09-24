Lele Pons took a walk down high school memory lane

Lele Pons is only 25-years-old and has achieved much success so far. One of the things Pons’ fans love about her is how humble she is and she proved her humility when she took a walk down memory lane on Wednesday night. The singer shared some memories from her high school years on her Instagram stories, reminding us not to take ourselves too seriously.

©Lele Pons

The YouTube star said on her stories, “So I just got a little bit emotional because I just got my first computer and I found so many old pictures and this is one of them – me with my vine case.” Pons flipped her camera to show a picture of a young Pons doing a kissy face and taking a selfie in a bathroom mirror with a few friends behind her. The 25 year-old laughed at the Vine case that she had on her phone at that time.

©Lele Pons

In her next slide on her stories, Pons showed another mirror selfie of her younger self with blonde hair giving a kissy face to the camera wearing a white polo shirt. Pons wrote, “Ew high school was not pretty for me,” with a laughing emoji.

Pons also showed an old photo of Pons with braces and posing cheek-to-cheek with a man. Pons wrote, “Omgg” with two laughing emojis on the picture.