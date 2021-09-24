Lele Pons took a walk down high school memory lane

Lele Pons took a walk down high school memory lane
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Lele Pons is only 25-years-old and has achieved much success so far. One of the things Pons’ fans love about her is how humble she is and she proved her humility when she took a walk down memory lane on Wednesday night. The singer shared some memories from her high school years on her Instagram stories, reminding us not to take ourselves too seriously.

Lele Pons on IG©Lele Pons

The YouTube star said on her stories, “So I just got a little bit emotional because I just got my first computer and I found so many old pictures and this is one of them – me with my vine case.” Pons flipped her camera to show a picture of a young Pons doing a kissy face and taking a selfie in a bathroom mirror with a few friends behind her. The 25 year-old laughed at the Vine case that she had on her phone at that time.

Lele Pons in HS©Lele Pons

In her next slide on her stories, Pons showed another mirror selfie of her younger self with blonde hair giving a kissy face to the camera wearing a white polo shirt. Pons wrote, “Ew high school was not pretty for me,” with a laughing emoji.

Pons also showed an old photo of Pons with braces and posing cheek-to-cheek with a man. Pons wrote, “Omgg” with two laughing emojis on the picture.

Latest News

Previous articleBritish Airways scraps most short-haul flights at Gatwick airport
Next articleThe Real Reason Jack Nicholson Demolished Marlon Brando’s Home

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder