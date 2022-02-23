Legal Experts Share Compelling Theory Behind Kanye West’s Latest Legal Move Against Kim Kardashian

According to legal experts, Kanye “Ye” West’s arguments have their fair share of legal merits, “but the resolution is not as dramatic as his attorneys seem to think.” San Diego-based attorney Dana Marie Rueckert, a certified specialist in family law with Kaspar & Lugay LLP exclusively told Nicki Swift that should Kim Kardashian be granted her request to return to single status, she would only have to “indemnify Mr. West for any adverse effect on his rights to her retirement account funds.”

Rueckert also pointed out that considering spousal privilege is “considered sacrosanct under California Law absent waiver,” Ye’s request to waive it seems less about the custody battle and more about him “imposing on Ms. Kardashian’s future marital relationships.” He will have to accept the fact that their marital status will eventually be terminated, and since custody will be an ongoing issue for them as their kids are still young, “Mr. West should not be allowed to impose on Ms. Kardashian’s prospective marital relationships and the communications thereon for that period of time.”

As for Ye’s incessant online harassment, trial attorney Christa Ramey, civil litigator and co-founder of Los Angeles-based Ramey Law PC, says that Meta, the company that owns Instagram, has the capacity to ban him on the platform for violating their community guidelines. However, they are “not obligated to do so.” Furthermore, “with the company’s immunity under Section 230 of the U.S. Communications Decency Act, they don’t have any liability that might follow a failure to act.”