Leader Of ISIS Dies In U.S. Raid In Syria, Biden Administration Says

Broadcast and cable networks are expected to carry President Joe Biden’s remarks on Thursday announcing that U.S. forces in Syria conducted a raid that let to the death of the leader of ISIS, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House. “Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS.”

Biden said that “all Americans have returned safely from the operation.”

According to reports, citing a senior administration official, al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi detonated a bomb that killed himself and members of his own family, and that included women and children.

