Latest On Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Rylan Clark-Neal confirms Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden Return Date.

RYLAN Clark-Neal yesterday confirmed Tom Fletcher & Amy Dowden would return to the live Strictly show on October 9 after quarantine.

The McFly star and his dance partner will miss Saturday’s show due to testing positive for Covid-19 – but will head to the floor the week after providing they test negative.

Rylan Clark-Neal announced at the beginning of Monday’s It Takes Two show – the first in this year’s series.

Earlier, the 36-year-old McFly star and his professional dance partner confirmed that they had tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

But Strictly, viewers had accused the series of double standards – recalling how the show’s first-ever same-sex couple was disqualified last year when they tested positive for coronavirus.

Nicola Adams and her professional dance partner Katya Jones were forced out of the competition following their tests.

