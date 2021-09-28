Latest On Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Rylan Clark-Neal confirms Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden Return Date.

RYLAN Clark-Neal yesterday confirmed Tom Fletcher & Amy Dowden would return to the live Strictly show on October 9 after quarantine.

The McFly star and his dance partner will miss Saturday’s show due to testing positive for Covid-19 – but will head to the floor the week after providing they test negative.

Rylan Clark-Neal announced at the beginning of Monday’s It Takes Two show – the first in this year’s series.

Earlier, the 36-year-old McFly star and his professional dance partner confirmed that they had tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

But Strictly, viewers had accused the series of double standards – recalling how the show’s first-ever same-sex couple was disqualified last year when they tested positive for coronavirus.

Nicola Adams and her professional dance partner Katya Jones were forced out of the competition following their tests.

Read our Strictly Come Dancing live blog for the latest updates…