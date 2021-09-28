90 Day Fiance Update on Elicia Clegg Takes Drascilla Ghost Hunting

90 Day Fiance star Elicia Clegg proudly revealed her interest in horror stuff. Deavan’s mother, Elicia Clegg, has shared some scary stuff on social media that many find disturbing.

Elicia now shares her love of all things scary with Drascilla. It’s available below.

TLC 90 Day Fiance – Deavan Clegg’s Mom, Elicia, Takes Drascilla Ghost Hunting

Halloween came early for Drascilla as her grandma, Elicia Clegg, took her ghost hunting. The mom of 90 Day Fiance’s Deavan Clegg kicked it off with a spooky activity for her grandchildren, drawing mixed reactions online.

Elicia shared the bonding moments she had with Drascilla while on a ghost hunting trip via Instagram earlier. Both seemed to have had a lot of fun while hunting for ghosts.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star clarified that Drascilla knows it’s not accurate at all. “Ghost Hunting with Drascilla,” Elicia wrote. “Don’t worry, and she knows it isn’t real, and we are just pretending.”

TLC 90 Day Fiance – Elicia Clegg Shows Fearless Side

This isn’t the first time Elicia Clegg shows off her brave side. The 90 Day Fiance star has been on several ghost hunting adventures before. Deavan Clegg’s mom also enjoys going on road trips with her other daughter, Raven.

Elicia shared an unusual moment that she had at a local theater recently. TLC’s star Elicia took a video of her watching a movie in an empty cinema. Many find it scary that she’s in a movie theater all by herself, comparing it to a scene from a horror movie.

Elicia also shared another “weird and scary” experience she had recently. Reality star Elicia Clegg took a video of an empty parking lot on Friday, which is unusual for a busy Friday.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Elicia Clegg Explores Haunted Place With Deavan Clegg

Elicia Clegg also teased an upcoming video YouTube video she filmed with Deavan Clegg. Another terrifying adventure took the 90 Day Fiance cast, this time to a haunted medical facility.

Elicia posted a teaser to her Instagram. It is creepy. She said that they had visited an old hospital known for being haunted.

“October: Be sure to follow Deavan and I on YouTube as we explore the haunted TB hospital in Idaho,” She captioned her post.

It’ll be interesting to see the mother and daughter duo set out on a creepy adventure together. It’s a perfect bonding moment for the upcoming Halloween. Keep checking Soap Opera Spy for more 90 Day Fiance news and cast updates.