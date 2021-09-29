‘La Brea’ Tops Newcomers, ‘The Voice’ Wins Tuesday Ratings, Viewers

NBC made its mark on Tuesday primetime with a notable premiere for its dinosaur-sized sci-fi drama La Brea.

The disaster series, which stars Natalie Zea, Jack Martin, Eoin Macken, Chiké Okonwko and more; drew in a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.20 million viewers, per fast nationals. La Brea‘s premiere overshadowed other new series Fox’s Our Kind of People (0.3, 1.48M) and CBS’ FBI: International (0.5, 5.86M), which dropped from their premieres last week, both in ratings and viewership.

La Brea showed fairly strong retention from its lead-in, the latest episode of The Voice. The singing competition topped Tuesday ratings and viewership, earning a 0.9 demo rating and 7.09 million viewers – remaining stable from last week’s two-hour episode.

NBC’s evening closed off with a new episode of New Amsterdam (0.4, 3.49M), which couldn’t capture the momentum of its preceding titles.

The Voice, La Brea and New Amsterdam were up against the three-hour installment of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC (0.7, 2.69M). The dramatic episode, which saw contestant Ivan Hall leave the beach after revealing that he broke production protocol, was slightly down one tenth in demo rating and about 11% in viewership from last week’s numbers.

Over at CBS, FBI (0.6, 7.03M) was the network’s highest-ranked program and provided the rest of the evening’s FBI, programming with strong lead-in. FBI: Most Wanted did a good job compared to its predecessor, earning a 0.5 demo ratings and 5.48 millions viewers.

Fox’s Tuesday evening peaked early in primetime with The Resident (0.4, 2.86M). The CW saw higher-than-normal demo ratings with DC’s Stargirl (0.2, 0.94M) and Supergirl (0.2, .095) pulling nearly identical numbers.