Kristin Cavallari Response to Jay Cutler’s and Jana Kramer’s Date Revealed!

Kristin Cavallari seems unbothered about Jay Cutler’s date to Jana Kramer, her ex-friend. A source tells E! NewsThe founder of the Uncommon James “does not care and is not bothered,” However, Kramer was blocked by her on social media. An insider shared that Cavalleri had created extra distance. “she doesn’t have room for this in her life.”Another source confirms that Kramer and Cavalleri are not actually that close, contrary to popular belief. Both stars were cast in the 2009 film. Spring Breakdown and for years had seemed close since they were also both living in Nashville for some time. “Kristin and Jana are just acquaintances and have only met twice. They’re not friends, “Insiders tell People.

Cavallari is now free from her ex and recently went on a PDA-filled date with Chase Rice. Although she seems to be enjoying her ex’s company, they are taking things slow. “So far it’s just been one date, “The source also said that Cutler has not responded well to the development in his ex-wife’s love life. Cutler is said to have not responded well to the changes in his ex-wife’s love life. “Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana. He’s not happy she’s dating Chase and has been trying to get Kristin back, “The insider’s view.

The Very Cavallari star was the recent focus of some “love triangle”There were rumors about her, but she clarified the matter on social media last week. “There’s a little something that I feel like I should clear up. I do not feel like I owe anybody an explanation, normally I don’t comment on this stuff, however, these rumors have been going on for about a year now,” She stated on her Instagram Story that she was single and that she had just started dating. “I’m not dating anybody, I haven’t dated anybody in a few months,” She shared the news. Jay and Kristin announced their separation last year, after seven years of marriage. Rumors abound that they have been apart ever since. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Their statement is. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”