UK Covid 19 News Death Toll Rises to 27% In One Week With 38,975 New Cases Recorded!

The total number of 38,975 cases has also been reported. This comes a day after yesterday’s figures revealed that deaths have quadrupled in a single week to 209, with infections numbers up 15.3% in the past seven days.

UK Covid deaths rose by 191 amid fears of an Autumn spike in cases.

According to Reuters, infection numbers have increased by 15.3% in the past seven days compared with the previous week. The weekly death rate has also increased by 26.1%.

According to the Government, 191 more people died after testing positive for Covid-19 within 28 days. This brings the total number of deaths in the UK to 133,674.

Separate statistics from the Office for National Statistics reveal that 158,000 deaths have been registered in the UK since Covid-19 was included on the death certificate.

According to the Government, another 38,975 Covid-19 cases had been confirmed in labs as of Wednesday morning.

The figures, which were released this week, also showed that over 150 NHS trusts in England saw a rise of Covid patients in hospitals since Freedom Day. This is as the government reportedly puts a fresh clampdown.

The Mirror’s analysis shows that since July 19, coronavirus restrictions were lifted by 154 trusts, there has been an increase in bed use by people with this virus.

Hospitals in Birmingham and Leicester, Manchester, Nottingham, London, Leicester, and Manchester have experienced the greatest rises.

Whitehall chiefs are reported to be alarmed by a rising tide in hospitalizations. “firebreak”Lockdown to be considered for next month, and half-term to be extended to schoolchildren.

Social distancing rules were abolished on the day that 3,813 people were admitted to hospitals in England. By 8 am yesterday, this number had risen 675 to 6,375, which is a 67% increase.

NHS England releases daily figures showing that all regions have seen an increase in the number of hospitalized patients. London, the Midlands, North East, and Yorkshire are the worst affected.