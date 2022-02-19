In a new clip from Sunday’s “Sister Wives” tell-all, Kody Brown says he questions polygamy “all the time.”

He said he knows the lifestyle causes “pain” and “struggling” for some women.

His ex-wife, Christine, went a step further, saying she doesn’t “want polygamy” for herself anymore.

“Sister Wives” star Kody Brown told Sukanya Krishnan that he questions his choice to live a polygamous lifestyle “all the time” in People magazine’s exclusive clip from the final installment of the season 16 tell-all, “Sister Wives One on One,” airing Sunday on TLC.

In the preview, Kody says he’s always compelled to examine his lifestyle when he talks to “women who are struggling in it” because of “the pain in it.”

His family struggles have inspired him to wonder out loud to God why he got the call to live in a plural marriage — what polygamists call a marital union where one spouse is spiritually married to multiple partners — if it’s such “a mess now,” he says.

In the clip, Kody’s ex-wife Christine, who was once his third wife, told Krishnan that she’s officially taken steps beyond questioning the lifestyle that she grew up in and chose to practice for so many years.

“Yeah, I don’t want polygamy, that’s for sure,” she said. “Part of the reason I’m sure that I’m leaving is because I don’t believe it for me anymore, I don’t.”

She added: “God’s like, ‘No girl, you did it, you can go.'”

Christine announced that she was separating from Kody after 27 years of marriage in an Instagram post in November 2021. At the time, she told her followers that she had made the “difficult decision to leave” because the couple “have grown apart.”





The exes share six biological children together: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. The slow deterioration of their relationship has been chronicled throughout season 16 of “Sister Wives.”

In the finale, Christine moved Kody’s belongings to boxes in the garage after she claimed he told her he didn’t want to have an “intimate” marriage with her anymore.

“My heart’s shattered to be honest with you,” she said of her choice on the episode. But she was adamant that she was “not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have.”

The final hour of “Sister Wives One On One” airs Sunday at 10 p.m. on TLC.