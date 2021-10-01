Kim Kardashian Says Dad Robert Is Her “Guide” 18 Years After His Death

Love lives on.



In commemoration of the 18th anniversary of her father Robert Kardashian Sr.‘s passing, Kim Kardashian shared a few touching throwbacks of the late attorney to Instagram Stories. “18 years ago was the worst day of my life,” Kim captioned a black-and-white throwback of herself alongside her dad on Sept. 30. “But, I know you see and guide. Love never dies. Love u daddy.”



The high-powered lawyer, who became a household name during the O.J. Simpson trial, died of esophageal cancer on Sept. 30, 2003 at the age of 59.



In addition to the black-and-white photo, Kim also shared a throwback of herself and her dad with his then-wife and Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Before Robert and Kris split in 1991 after 13 years of marriage, in addition to the girls, the two also had their youngest, Robert Kardashian, Jr.