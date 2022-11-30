Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally gotten along their separation. The reality star is now receiving a huge amount of child support.

KIM Kardashian has reached an agreement with Kanye West regarding their divorce and Kanye was awarded major child support payments.

SKKN’s mogul filed for divorce on February 20, 2021. This was to terminate her seven-year-old marriage to Chicago rapper.

1 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now divorcing. Credit: Getty

TMZ reports that Kim (42) and Kanye (45), have mediated their separation.

They have come to an agreement over all issues, including custody and child support.

The Kardashians star and her Yeezy founder ex will get joint custody of their four kids – North, Saint, Pslam, and Chicago.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, they will be equal in access to the children. However, sources tell TMZ that Kim will most likely have the kids.

Skims founder to receive massive child support from her ex-husband monthly.

According to TMZ Kim would have to be paid $200,000 per month by the presidential hopeful.

However, sources claim that he isn’t actually paying this directly to his ex, but that it’s his part of the costs to maintain and care for his children’s lifestyle.

Kanye also has to pay 50 percent of Kanye’s children’s education costs and 50 percent their security expenses.