Kerry Washington embodies Rosa Parks on Instagram

Kerry Washington is celebrating Black History Month by transforming herself into several trailblazing figures in history.

Throughout February the actress has used wigs, makeup and props to bring awareness to Black women in history on her Instagram. So far she’s honored Rosa Parks, Olympian Wilma Rudolph and supermodel Beverly Johnson with a social media series she calls “Black HERstory.”

“Black History is about more than just slavery and Jim Crow. Our history is a tapestry of beauty, culture, power, community, resilience, & strength. And through it all – the pain and the joy – Black women have held it down,” Washington wrote on her first post on Feb. 7.

With each dress-up session, Washington details the achievements of each woman. Here are the “Black HERstory” figures she’s celebrated so far.

Rosa Parks

Washington dressed in a tweed suit, glasses and held up an arrest booking number to resemble the mugshot of the civil rights activist in Monday’s post.

Washington used the post to spread a message of activism, noting that Parks’ work didn’t stop at the historical moment when she refused to give up her bus seat in Montgomery, Alabama, to take one in the designated section for Black people during the Jim Crow era.

“It was Rosa Park’s act of civil disobedience on that bus that sparked a revolution,” Washington wrote. “Sit. Stand. March. Make calls. Volunteer. Talk to your family and friends. Do whatever you can and however you can. Rosa taught us that. And we are forever grateful.”

Wilma Rudolph

Washington’s previous installment honored the phenomenal track athlete and gold medalist.

On Feb. 14, the 45-year-old actress dressed in a pixie cut wig, a USA quarter-zip jacket and a fake gold medal to transform into “The Black Gazelle.” Rudolph won three gold medals for track and field events during the 1960 Olympics in Rome.

“Wilma ran (literally!) so that Black athletes and Olympians could run too. And show the world our magic, our talents, and our determination,” Washington wrote.

The “Scandal” actress also gave a nod to speed skater Erin Jackson who made history at the Beijing 2022 Olympics for being the first Black woman to win gold in an individual sport at the Winter Olympics, according to U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee historian Bill Mallon.

Beverly Johnson

For Washington’s first “Black HERstory” installment she donned a long, curly wig, a smoky eye and a glimmery gold tank top to take a headshot to resemble the first Black woman to cover Vogue Magazine.

Johnson made history as the first Black woman to cover the fashion bible for the August 1974 issue.

“She showed little Black girls, the fashion industry, and the WORLD that Black is beautiful and powerful,” Washington wrote on her tribute post. “Forever grateful to Ms. Beverly and to all of the Black models of this era that changed the game.”

Washington included side by side headshots of the model up against her recreation as well as the iconic cover photo.

Johnson, 69, recently walked in several shows during New York Fashion Week. She took the runway for Sergio Hudson’s show on Feb. 13 and closed the Bibhu Mohapatra show Feb. 15.

“You are so flawless in every way .. Flawless in your performances.. A Flawless Beauty.

Thank you for honoring me. Happy Black HerStory,” Johnson commented on Washington’s post.