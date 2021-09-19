Kendall Jenner Admits Jealousy over Niece Stormi’s Bond with Her Boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner, who has been dating Devin Booker for more than a year, has become more comfortable sharing their relationship. Booker, the 25-year old model, is not a secretive person.

Jenner and her boyfriend, a basketball player, have been a joy to watch over the last few months. The supermodel revealed recently that one of her nieces might be in jeopardy.

Jenner took some time off from modeling in New York to pay Jimmy Fallon a quick visit on his show. During the interview, she opened up about her numerous nieces and nephews and being a “cool aunt” to them.

Jenner, the aunt to 18 children, revealed that she does not stress when she is auntie. However, she explains that one of her niece’s bonds with her boyfriend may change all of that.

The supermodel, who once admitted she is closest to Kylie’s daughter Stormi, revealed that the toddler had stolen her boyfriend’s heart. She told Fallon that the 3-year old’s crush on her boyfriend has him smitten as well:

“She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m, like, jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop. Can you guys not?’”

“I always want to be the cool aunt!”

–@KendallJenner on @KylieJenner’s pregnancy!#FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/j996i5IiVh

— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 15, 2021

Perhaps Stormi’s adorable relationship with Booker is the real reason Jenner is not afraid to show him off. However, Booker does have several brag-worthy accomplishments that may influence Jenner’s girlfriend-pride.

The Pheonix Suns shooting guard recently competed as a Team USA athlete in the Olympics, winning gold. He later shared a picture of Jenner, in a bikini, wearing the gold medal while on a boat.

Jenner is a big basketball fan, so it was easy for her to support her man. The “KUWTK” star has even shared a couple of Instagram stories of herself watching Booker play ball.

Although Booker and Jenner seem like the perfect match now, they surprisingly did not think so when they met. It would shock many to discover that Booker and Jenner met on a double date in 2018 with different people.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have seen in SoHo, September 2021. Source: Getty Images.

At the time, Jenner was linked to Ben Simmons, and Booker was linked to Kylie’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. The outcome was much better for them, and they remained together for two years.