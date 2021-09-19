Dean McDermott Reveals Truth About Divorce Rumours With Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s divorce speculation continues to build. Sources close Tori Spelling and Dean confirm that the marriage has ended and has been for many months. The same source also claims that Tori and Dean will officially announce their divorce plans upon Tori’s return to the United States.

According to Yahoo News, Dean McDermott has some things to say about the couple’s divorce rumors. McDermott claims that Tori Spelling attended a farmer’s market in March, and reporters began snapping pictures of the former Beverly Hills 90210 star without her wedding ring.

Dean claims that the tabloids started to eat the information and divorce rumors became rampant. However, Tori’s husband of 15 claims he tries to ignore the tabloid hype at all costs.

“I don’t reply, you know, anymore,” he said on the September 15 episode of The Feminine Warrior Podcast. “It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it.’”

McDermott claims the press makes it sound like Tori Spelling and I ‘are divorced because they got a picture of Tori without her ring’. Dean says he just wishes people would take care of their own affairs.

The Slasher star continues claiming he thinks it is ‘weird’ that people feel the need to know. “‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?’” Tori also responds to March’s question, claiming that she forgot to put her ring back on after washing her hands.

This was March where many questions have been raised since then. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott fans are well aware that their marriage is not in a great place, and it hasn’t been in a long time. While Dean and Tori joke about the lost ring incident, many others will soon follow.

It seems that Dean feels the need to explain so many things about his and Tori’s relationship. So strange for a guy who claims things are good and doesn’t care what others are thinking. The next piece of alleged impending divorce speculation reveals Tori Spelling’s family Christmas photo.

The photo features Tori Spelling and her children, Liam and Stella, Hattie and Finn. Oh, and an iPad with Dean’s photo on it is being held up and a caption claiming Dean is away for work.

​ _

“It explained where I was on the Christmas card,” McDermott said. “And they’re like, ‘He wasn’t at the photoshoot for the Christmas?’ Something’s going on.’” Dean feels the need to explain why he was photographed ringless. He claims that he lost his ring accidentally when he took it off, placed it in his pocket, and then put it back in his pocket while playing golf.

“So now, everybody’s in a titter, so I’m like, ‘Forget it, I’m not going to replace it. Just let them think it.’” Tori also said that Dean and she are currently sleeping in separate bedrooms during an interview.

“You know what? Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” Spelling stated. Unfortunately, Dean McDermott’s claims are false.

Tori Spelling‘s insider reveals Tori is working in Malta and soon breaking the news of her divorce. “While the trip is for work, Tori needs to get away from Dean, states the insider. Not for Tori’s lack of trying. “Dean’s sex addiction became too much for Tori. He absolutely did not cheat (this time), but he just wants sex all the time.”

“This time, Tori is done,” According to the insider. “Tori is a mom of five, has a business, and is working on new projects. She can’t just give Dean sex whenever he asks for it — and she needs more emotionally from him, and he can’t do that.”

Despite Dean McDermott’s excuses and denial, things are looking grim as far as his and Tori Spelling’s marriage goes. The truth of the divorce speculation or celebrity gossip will only be known over time.