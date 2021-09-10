Kelly Ripa Looks Stunning in a Selfie in the Beach

Kelly Ripa isn’t backing down as a stunning sunset beach snap of her and husband Mark ConsuelosGets attention. Talk show queen, 50 years old, is fresh from a beautiful beach shot with her husband of 1996. This comes as the beloved couple makes headlines by acknowledging their “empty nest” Situation

With youngest son Michael off to college, Kelly and Mark are now solo – seemingly, the perfect opportunity to hit the beach. It wasn’t straightforward in the comments section, though, as Kelly updated for her 2.9 million Instagram followers this week.

Kelly Ripa is back over Beachy Snap

Kelly was happy and smiling in a candid photo, while Mark took the selfies. The ex-sitcom star looked gorgeous seated on a striped deckchair. She showed off her beautiful arms in a clingy one-shouldered top. A cute, patterned sarong offset the black upper.

RiverdaleActor Mark was also smiling as he wore a grey tee with a casual blue hoodie to capture the sunset moment.

The captions are not half done by the author. Live! Live! The host wrote: “Cheese and a baguette,” The couple even got a French bread, cheese and beachy set of emojis. Multiple users informed the couple that they looked great. “like teenagers,” One fan wasn’t quite prepared to end compliments

“How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly?”They used an emoticon to indicate a raised eyebrow when they wrote. “Must be a relaxing holiday,” They also added. Kelly, a mother to three children, was clapping back at allegations that she had only one foot in a vacation picture, and has since fired back. The bubbly blonde wrote: “If it was a filter I would look amazing. It’s just the angle and sunset light.”Kelly shared side-by-sides photos with a filter version to emphasize her point. “Spot the difference?”

July was a busy month with fans commenting on Kelly’s vacation photos and calling her out for only having one foot. Kelly, who was returning to her NYC $27 million home, explained that her feet were cross. She also discussed the drama with Mark. Calling her followers “weirdos”. Mark suggested that she may be missing something. “leg,” Kelly had his thoughts.

“Well obviously I’m not because there it is in the other photos,” She said. “Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other? There’s another foot there, it’s just crossed over.”