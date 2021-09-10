Angelina Jolie shares the Rare pictures of her children doing home Work

Jolie, who is also a mom to Maddox (19 years old), Pax (17 years), and Knox (12-year-old twins Vivienne et Knox), opened up to British Vogue. February, she shared her thoughts on how she wants to raise her children. “global citizens”Keep yourself informed about what is happening around the world. “They are from across the globe,” Jolie explained. “When I see Mad in Cambodia, it’s his home. He is a Cambodian man, and at the same time, he is also an American citizen and a global citizen. But it’s not just important for him to go there, it’s important for his siblings to go there, too. We’ve been very blessed to have a family of different cultures and races. We are all learning from each other.”

Jolie also offered some wise, but unconventional advice on raising socially conscious kids. “Well, I know this may sound strange, but don’t make it a duty for them to do good or have to give back,”She explained. “If we can help children feel that it’s not about duty or service or charity, but the joy of an interconnected life with people you respect, then it feels very different.”

Jolie and Brad Pitt have been locked in a long custody battle for many years. Jolie and Pitt first started dating in 2006. They were married in 2014. Jolie and Pitt were first to date in 2006 and then they got married in 2014. “This decision was made for the health of the family,”Robert Offer, the lawyer for the couple, stated in a Statement at the Time. “She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time.”

Jolie was reported to have had an affair in early 2021. “proof and authority in support”Domestic violence claims she had brought against Pitt previously, and which were alleged that Maddox was involved in an altercation. Although Pitt has not publicly spoken out about the court battle, he was reportedly upset by the revelation that his children were willing to testify. A source told Page Six. “Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial.”