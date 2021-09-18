Kelly Ripa Faces Backlash Over Dreamy Beach Snap

Kelly Ripa is 100% done with the haters. A stunning sunset beach selfie from the 50-year-old set out to send love to her “Man Crush Monday” husband, Mark Consuelos, but with a user questioning the photo, it looks like the daytime TV host has sparked a bit of a storm. She’s also managed to shut it down.

Ripa posted a romantic photo on Monday showing Consuelos, 50, and Ripa snuggling up to her. The shot shows the couple married in 1996 on the beach sands with the setting sun behind them.

Kelly Ripa Stuns Fans With Dreamy Beach Shot

Looking ageless and even going makeup-free, the mom of three peeped a pink bikini top as she wore a loose white outer shirt, with hunky hubby Consuelos seen shirtless as he snuggled up to his wife. Ripa sent out a gorgeous smile, with the caption reading: “#mcm now and forever (a day at the beach).”

Quickly topping comments was Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, who left a string of heart emoji sandwiched by a fire one. Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been in the news for their 25-year marriage celebration. Ripa even got a tiny wrist tattoo that marked her 1996 wedding anniversary. “You both look 25,” one comment read.

See The Snap Below

Others, however, weren’t so flattering. One fan wrote: “Must be nice to have too much money!!” and it looks like Kelly Ripa wasn’t standing for it. Firing back, the star wrote: “Beach is free,” with over 500 others jumping in to debate it out. “So mean! Why do you feel you can say things like that?” One user asked. Others, meanwhile, sent Ripa props for defending herself – “Good one, Kelly,” a follower said.

Ripa’s salary as one-half of America’s most-watched morning show duo is estimated to be $20 million. Together with husband Mark Consuelos, Ripa resides in a stunning $27 million NYC townhouse. Continue reading after the photo.

Gushing Over 25 Years Of Marriage

Earlier this year, Ripa and Consuelos proved that Hollywood marriages do last. Sharing throwbacks of herself and her husband, the bubbly blonde marked the milestone, writing: “Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos n the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made a reality. (wedding, 5,10,15,20…….#25).”

The popular couple recently made headlines for becoming empty nesters this as youngest son Joaquin heads to college. Ripa, Consuelos, and Lola Consuelos are parents to Michael, the eldest child.