Boris Johnson Appoints New Ministers as Liz Truss Starts First day UK 2021 Cabinet Reshuffle!

FRESHLY promoted Cabinet ministers are settling into their new posts – while junior MPs are anxiously waiting to learn if they’ve got a job.

The new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss smiled proudly as she sat alongside Boris Johnson at the Commons today.

And Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries hit the ground running with a session in Parliament – just hours after being appointed in a brutal reshuffle.

Yesterday’s PM demoted Dominic Raab and fired four ministers, including Gavin Williamson, who was known for making a lot of gaffes.

The shake-up of junior posts has been temporarily suspended while he meets foreign leaders at Downing Street.

On a second shocking day of his surprise reshuffle, the PM is scheduled to change and chop another set of ministerial posts.

The shock-struck Westminster government has given Nick Gibb, long-serving schools minister the chop.

Ex Cabinet heavyweight Penny Mordaunt, who was previously Paymaster General, was also moved to trade minister.

Defense secretary Ben Wallace insisted colleagues weren’t sacked for “incompetence” but because the PM wanted to “bring on talent”.