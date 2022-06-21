Kelly Clarkson Takes Back Montana Property After Fighting Ex Brandon Blackstock For Months. He Didn’t Go Quietly

The drama between Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been ongoing for two years. The talk show host filed to end her marriage to Reba McEntire’s stepson in June 2020, and the divorce proceedings have been rife with lawsuits, custody disagreements and fights over the division of their assets. The issue that seemed to cause most of the trouble for the couple was their Montana ranch and, although it looked like that had been settled, with the court ruling that Blackstock had to vacate the property by June 1, he apparently continues to cause problems.

Kelly Clarkson and the music manager reached a settlement in their divorce in March. While a judge ruled that Brandon Blackstock couldn’t be evicted from the property due to his financial circumstances, the former Voice coach agreed to pay him a percentage of the ranch’s value (approximately $908,000), while he in turn had to pay $12,500 in rent monthly until he moved out. Sources told US Weekly that even though he has now left the ranch, Blackstock was not happy with the situation:

[Brandon Blackstock] wanted to fight the order but was ultimately talked out of it… [He] is always asking for more and being a constant thorn in her side.

The producer was reportedly talked out of continuing to fight to stay on the property, where he maintained residence following the couple’s split. While he had expressed interest in leaving the music business and becoming a rancher , Kelly Clarkson said she wanted to sell the ranch, as she primarily resides in Los Angeles.

While he may not have appealed the court’s decision, Brandon Blackstock did continue to fight with his ex-wife ahead of his move-out date. A month before he was to be out of the house, he filed paperwork in court to demand that the American Idol alum turn off the property’s 13 security cameras while he was still living there and show proof as to how that was accomplished.

Now that her ex-husband has moved off of the ranch, Kelly Clarkson said she’s planning to spend some time there this summer with her children, as she officially announced she was taking the summer off and not returning for Season 22 of The Voice . According to US Weekly’s source, Brandon Blackstock will stay in Montana as well, and will still have access to the property. The source said:

He will spend most of the summer in Montana and will have unlimited access to the ranch. He plans on traveling to Los Angeles to see the kids, but it won’t be on a routine basis.

Co-parenting might be made easier this summer if both of River and Remy’s parents are, in fact, planning to spend time in Montana. Their arrangement per the divorce settlement has the kids staying with their mother, with their father getting them one weekend per month. The singer pays her ex-husband over $45,000 monthly in child support, as well as $115,000 monthly in spousal support.