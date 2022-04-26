Keanu Reeves Takes Aim In Cool New John Wick 4 Promotional Image

Part of me wonders if the folks behind the original John Wick knew it was going to birth a franchise. What started out as a vengeance story about a retired hitman forced out of hibernation after thugs kill his dog, the movie ended up being such a massive hit for Keanu Reeves, it’s now heading into its fourth installment, currently titled John Wick: Chapter 4 (though we expect that to eventually change, especially after it might have leaked ). And with the film industry gathered together in Las Vegas, Lionsgate expects to show off the first footage from the sequel… and this first, neon-drenched artwork with Reeves taking aim at the competition.

We’re thinking he’s back. The promotional art answers the most important question about John Wick: Chapter 4. Keanu Reeves will sport his beard in the movie. We wondered if the action superstar was going to shave his face when he agreed to return to The Matrix: Resurrection as Neo. But now that he’s back in the realm of cold-blooded assassins, John Wick will be bringing the signature facial hair, and we couldn’t be more pleased.

Because it has been a while since the last time we saw John Wick (Keanu Reeves) in action – after all, this sequel had been delayed numerous times and has kept its audience on its collective heels) – we put together a handy guide to where every major John Wick character left off . This rundown will remind you that Wick has been declared “excommunicado” by the High Table, and now has a $14 million bounty on his head. In the closing minutes of the third movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the character was shot by Winston (Ian McShane) and fell from a rooftop. He survived, and will remain on tge run. Presumably.

The full John Wick: Chapter 4 cast list is extensive. In addition to series regulars Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne, the sequel has added Scott Adkins, IT star Bill Skarsgard, action legend Donnie Yen, and Rina Sawayama, amongst others. New co-star Clancy Brown opened up about how he expects John Wick: Chapter 4 to expand on the mythology of the series, focusing heavily on the details of the High Table, of which Clancy might be a member.