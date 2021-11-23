Keanu Reeves reveals that he married Winona Ridger ‘Under God’ in the ‘Dracula’ movie

Keanu Reeves was questioned in “Explain This”Video of Esquire marrying Winona Ryder

In 1992, a real priest was used “Dracula”Ryder previously stated that Ryder was responsible for the wedding scene.

Reeves confirmed that they are still married “under the eyes of God.”

Keanu Reeves said Esquire Technically, he is married "under the eyes of God" Winona Ryder thanks for the 1992 wedding scene "Dracula."

They were the stars of Francis Ford Coppola’s movie. He wanted it to feel as real as possible and even hired a priest to film the scene in which Ryder and Reeves get married.

His appearance on Esquire’s “Explain This”Series: Reeves was asked by Ryder to clarify whether he was actually married to Ryder, in response to an article published in 2018.

“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests,”Reeves answered. “Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”

Ryder was first announced in Interview with Entertainment WeeklyReeves and Sheri were married in 2018 “Dracula.”

“We actually got married in ‘Dracula.’ No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life,”EW was informed by her. “In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

Ryder reminded Reeves then, who was also part in the interview, they had been through the entire ceremony, including the. “I dos.”

Reeves replied to the news by: “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

Since then, neither actor has walked down the aisle. “Dracula.”Since 2011, Ryder has been in an ongoing relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn, a fashion designer. Reeves was the last to be known to have been dating Alexandra Grant who is an artist.

