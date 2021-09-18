Katie Price hits back at claims she ‘has no talent’ with unearthed singing clip

Katie Price has jokingly hit back at the claim that she “has no talent” by sharing an old-school clip of her singing.

The 43-year-old mum shared the hilarious meme on her Instagram story on Friday morning with the caption: “One more for your morning commute. Have a good day!”

The meme itself is captioned “‘Katie Price has no talent’, Oh yeah then please explain this…” and shows Katie performing a short excerpt from A Whole New World.

In the clip, Katie belts out the lyrics acapella and surprisingly well, stopping once to ask the sound technician “Why are you echoing it in my ear like that?” before hilariously shouting “There you go! ‘ave it!” at the end.







Commenters on the original clip seemed to enjoy Katie’s rendition.

“I f***ing love this woman,” One person said that it was blunty.

Another added: “Surely this video answers the question.”

She actually released a cover of the song, originally performed by Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, back in 2006 when her and ex-husband Peter Andre brought out a duet album.

All proceeds from A Whole New World were donated to charities related to Harvey Price’s many health issues.







Despite music critics saying that it sounded like “cats fighting”, the charity album went platinum (selling over one million units) and debuted 20th in the album charts.

The single reached 12th place in the singles charts.

Katie tried to make a name for herself elsewhere with a failed bid to represent the UK at Eurovision 2005.







Then she tried to restart her musical career in 2010 with Free to Love Again, a single that topped out at 60th in the charts.

Although I Got U was not charted, it reached number 46 in iTunes. At the time, she admitted that even her manager was opposed to her relaunching her music career.

Heartbroken, Katie’s latest effort, was released in 2020.

