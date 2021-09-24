Katie Price has flown to Turkey to get new hair extensions amid ‘assault’ investigation

KATIE Price jetted to Turkey to get new hair extensions as the investigation into her “assault” rumbles on.

After telling Alper Damdelen, her trusted hairdresser in Istanbul, she told him that she wanted to go blonder, the 43-year old is now visiting Alper Damdelen.

A source said: “Katie was desperate to get her extensions redone and there’s only one man she trusts with her hair – she got them done after her last surgery and was really impressed.

“She’s got a lot of live appearances coming up and wanted to look her best.”

Yesterday, we learned that Katie and Carl Woods had traveled to Turkey to visit their fiance Carl Woods. This was after an August attack at Katie’s home.

Katie will return tomorrow so that she can carry on her work commitments.

The mother-of-five hopes the trip will “clear her head” following a difficult few weeks.

Our source said that Katie has left Turkey for Turkey “Katie” today. We need to give her time to recover from everything she’s experienced. She is returning to the place she stayed following the surgery. She needs to rest and take in the sun for a few more days.

“She’ll be back for her make-up classes at the weekend, but needed to get away for a few days.”

After Katie claimed that she didn’t call the police to report Carl’s alleged assault at her home, Katie took the necessary break.

After the incident, Katie, a former glamour model, was left with bruising on her face. Carl commented on an Instagram photo in which he claimed he wouldn’t hurt her.

She wrote: “FACT, I’ve ALWAYS said DONT believe everything you read in the media and what Carl is saying is true. FACT I’ve NEVER called the police on Carl my police investigation I’m currently going through to a incident a few weeks ago is not to do with Carl .

“This man’s mental health is so low and easy to say suicidal. Someone played what they thought was a clever game and involved the media with inaccurate information.”

In his video, which was filmed inside a car, Carl insisted: “The truth will come out.”

The 32-year-old broke his silence following the incident two weeks ago, writing in a statement: “I would never hit or hurt her”.

Speaking to camera, he said he’s been “in hiding” through the “roughest” month of his life, adding: “I’m a good fella, always have been”.

On Monday, August 23, at 1.30am, police responded to Katie’s call and arrested a man aged 30 for theft and assault.

He was released by police bail. However the man was re-bailed earlier in this week, according to Essex Police. Yesterday, the bail was extended for next month.