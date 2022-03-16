Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz confirm what we all suspected about their marriage

After nearly 12 years of being together, “Vanderpump Rules”Stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz have officially separated. Katie Maloney posted an Instagram photo on March 15th, just days after Katie was seen without her wedding rings. to announce she and Tom have decided to part ways. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.”

Tom also joined InstagramHis side. “I’m not quite ready to use the “D” word bc it’s too painful. Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok,”He said. Surprisingly, he confirmed that Katie had decided to split. “Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”He also stated that he is a sexist. “not a victim.” (InteressantTom expressed his sadness at the end of their relationship, but said that he would continue to treasure the memories he shared with Katie. “I don’t look at it as a failure,”He concluded. “As sad as I am, still happy to say that there’s no anger or bitterness. Zero.”

Many fans and costars commented on the breakup posts. Stassi Schroeder Comment, “Love you both so much,”While James Kennedy pennedTo Tom “I love you, mate.”Talk about the end an era.