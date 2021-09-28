Katie Holmes stuns at New York Film Festival premiere

Katie Holmes stuns at New York Film Festival premiere
By Tom O'Brien
Katie Holmes was in attendance at the premiere of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” at the New York Film Festival. Holmes wore a stunning white gown that stood out from the rest of the celebrities on the red carpet.

Katie’s all-white look was very simple and elegant, wearing a long sleeve white dress that was form-fitting at the top and then loose at the bottom.

59th New York Film Festival Opening Night Screening Of The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Red Carpet©GettyImages
Holmes attending the 59th New York Film Festival screening of “The Tragedy Of Macbeth.”

Her only dashes of color were introduced through accessories, with maroon shoes and purse and striking mismatched earrings. Her hair was braided and styled in a way that looked effortlessly stylish and chic.

59th New York Film Festival Opening Night Screening Of The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Red Carpet©GettyImages
The actress looked effortlessly chic with an all white ensemble that she accessorized with a purse and jewelry.

Katie Holmes, New York’s icon, is often seen in the city running errands with her daughter. This year, she broke up with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr, whom she dated for some months. “Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends,” said a source to US Weekly. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.” Katie was recently seen with a man in West Village.

