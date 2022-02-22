Katee Sackhoff Drama ‘Another Life’ Canceled By Netflix After 2 Seasons

Katee Sackhoff Drama ‘Another Life’ Canceled By Netflix After 2 Seasons
By Tom O'Brien
There will be no third season of Netflix’s space drama Another Life, star Katee Sackhoff revealed on Twitter Monday. The news, which is not surprising, comes four months after the release of Season 2 on Oct. 14.

“I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards,” Sackhoff wrote in her note to fans, thanking “everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on Netflix.”

Created by Aaron Martin, who also served as showrunner, Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff) who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

The cast of the series, from Alias Grace producer Halfire Entertainment, also included Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace; Samuel Anderson as William; and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Cas Isakovic; among others. Noreen Halpern executive produced for Halfire Entertainment.

