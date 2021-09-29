Kate Middleton Wears Bold Sparkly Gown With a Cape

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the “No Time to Die” premiere in London on Tuesday.

For the event, she wore a Jenny Packham golden Jenny gown that was decorated with sparkles and had a cape.

Middleton sparkled on the red carpet as she shook hands inside with film stars.

Kate Middleton dazzled at the “No Time to Die” movie premiere in London, England, this week.

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton arrived in a sparkling-gold gown by Jenny Packham at the red carpet event. The gown featured a V neckline and straight skirt with semi-sheer cape sleeves. It was one of her most bold looks. The starburst-shaped starburst pattern was also used to cover the gold sequins.

The look was completed by the Duchess of Cambridge with an updo, neutral makeup, and gold drop earrings.





Kate Middleton and Prince William at the “No Time to Die” premiere in London.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images







While on the red carpet, the couple stopped to pose with fellow royals Prince Charles and Camilla. Both princes wore classic tuxedos, with bow ties. However, Prince William’s jacket had velvet.

The Duchess, however, chose a blue, long-sleeved gown featuring a pleated skirt, semi-sheer bodice, and a long, sleeved. The gown was also covered with sparkles.





On the red carpet, they posed together with Camilla and Prince Charles.



Chris Jackson/Getty Images







Middleton continued to glow inside the movie premiere, where she greeted the film’s main star, Daniel Craig.





Kate Middleton sat down with James Bond, Daniel Craig, inside.



Chris Jackson/Getty Images







She also shook hands with Billie Eilish, who wore a glittering two-piece Gucci set to the event.





Kate Middleton holds hands with Billie Eilish.



Chris Jackson/Getty Images







Representatives for Jenny Packham did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.