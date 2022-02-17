Kate McKinnon Joins Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’

Kate McKinnon is set to join the cast of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” individuals with knowledge of the casting confirmed to .

McKinnon’s role and the film’s plot are being kept secret, though Gerwig is expected to put a new spin on the classic Mattel toy character given her previous work on “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.” McKinnon will star alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who will play Barbie and Ken. Robbie is also producing alongside David Heyman, Tom Ackerley, and Mattel’s Robbie Brenner.

McKinnon and Robbie previously starred together in the Fox News drama “Bombshell,” playing fictionalized Fox News staffers who try to navigate life at the cable news network while founder Roger Ailes is accused of sexual harassment.

McKinnon will also star as Carole Baskin in “Joe vs. Carole,” a Peacock series based on the 2020 Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.” She is also part of the voice cast for the Warner Bros. animated film “DC League of Super-Pets,” which comes out this summer.

McKinnon is repped by UTA. The casting was first reported by Deadline.