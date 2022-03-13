Kate McKinnon Dons Leather And A Whip To Channel Catwoman During Zoë Kravitz’s SNL Monologue

Another episode of Saturday Night LiveAnother star will be taking over as host. This week, the sketch comedy show welcomed the talented Zoë Kravitz, who’s currently receiving plenty of support and praise (from stars like Taylor Swift) for her role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman. It’s an iconic role, and one that’s been reinvented numerous times over the years. Given the rich history of the character, it was only natural to make this role. SNL would salute the DC Comics antihero through Kravitz’s opening monologue, which saw Kate McKinnon don leather and a whip.

Zoë Kravitz walked out on the stage at 30 Rock and happily mentioned her role in Matt Reeves’ new superhero film. After joking about how she prepped for the flick, she was quickly joined by Kate McKinnon, who was dressed as Michelle Pfeiffer’s version of Catwoman from 1992’s Batman Returns. She held her whip and declared Kravitz part of a “proud lineage”There were many actors who could play the role. McKinnon also humorously recounted the story of Selina Kyle’s birth, which involved her falling from a window to be licked by several cats after she fell to the ground.

And if that weren’t enough, the comedian came prepared with another funny prop: the cat symbol! The Mad Max: Fury RoadStar believed the light to depict a “noble cat ready to jump off a ledge.”However, the GhostbustersAs an alum pointed, the symbol could also depict a feline “doing its business in the litter box.”

That’s not all though, as fellow cast member Ego Nwodim channeled the Catwoman of the ‘60s Batman TV show, where the character was played by the iconic Eartha Kitt (Halle Berry’s favorite). Additionally, longtime cast member Aidy Bryant joined in by playing a “cat lady,” while Chris Redd appeared as comedian Katt Williams. You can watch the mash-up for yourself down below:

All in all, the bit is well done, with all of the actors playing their roles well. Kate McKinnon is particularly effective and buys into the eccentric nature of her version of Selina Kyle. Personally, I would’It would have been fun to see her attempt to use the whip for a more humorous effect. She may not have had the skills Michelle Pfeiffer once showed off, but it would’ve been funny to see her try. McKinnon’s role as the Cat is ironic, especially since Carole Baskin will be her first big cat sanctuary owner.

As great as the comedian was, I’d still say that Zoë Kravitz’s performance has her beat, though. She played the role well and in the process, delivered a version of Catwoman that’s unique from previous iterations. Though I guess, we can also say, at the very least, that Kate McKinnon’s variation also stands out from the crowd, in its own way.

The new episodes of Saturday Night LiveSaturdays at 11:30 pm. ET on NBC. Past episodes can be viewed with a Peacock Premium Subscription.