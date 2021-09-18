Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized Receives Well Wishes From Paris Hilton and Other Celebs!

Kate Beckinsale was rushed to the hospital on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas, where she is in the middle of making her next movie. She shared an update on Monday about her health, which confirmed that she is recovering well. She even got back on her feet with a hilarious tweet she posted on Wednesday. The Underworld actress’ fans were quick to send Beckinsale their best.

Beckinsale’s back “went out” at about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, sources close to the star told TMZ. An ambulance transported her from her hotel The Signature at MGM Grand to a nearby medical facility. Beckinsale posted a picture from her hospital bed showing her wristband with an IV attached. “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love,” Beckinsale added the caption.

Beckinsale did not remain bedridden from the injury. On Wednesday, Beckinsale shared a photo of herself and Jarret, who were both standing in front of a couch. Beckinsale held a fan with the words “Blow Me” written on it. “It’s very hot and dry here and I told him maybe I should put some Vaseline up my hooter and he thought I said cooter and now it’s weird,” Beckinsale wrote the caption.

Beckinsale headed to Las Vegas earlier this month to begin filming Prisoner’s Daughter, a new movie starring Succession actor Brian Cox and directed by Twilight filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke. Cox portrays an ex-convict trying to reconnect with his daughter (Beckinsale), but his past gets in the way. Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters) and Tyson Ritter (Preacher) also star. It is not known how Beckinsale’s injury could have affected the production. See below for the reactions to Beckinsale’s latest health update.

Next, Beckinsale will be featured in Guilty Party. This Paramount+ series is about a journalist who investigates a woman accused by her husband of murdering him. It will be released on Oct. 14. Jolt is also available on Amazon Prime Video. Beckinsale starred in it.