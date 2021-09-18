General Hospital Season 58 Spoilers Hint At Major Cast Changes Ahead!

General Hospital spoilers signal additional cast changes on the horizon and fans are feeling uncertain regarding what to expect. While some exits have been temporary in nature, it is worth noting that there may be significant changes.

At Least One More Temporary Exit Is Coming Soon

There is plenty of speculation swirling regarding potential cast cuts in the weeks or months ahead. Rumors have circulated that there is a mass exodus, but nothing has been confirmed. Despite that, General Hospital viewers have seen farewells from Laura, Ava, and Jordan as they’ve departed Port Charles. Laura’s expected to return this fall, and it seems likely Ava’s absence will be temporary. Jordan will be leaving for the foreseeable future.

Sofia Mattsson, the actress who plays Sasha, is one departure. While Sasha hasn’t hit her due date yet, Mattsson actually welcomed her son on July 26. During Thursday’s episode, Brando made excuses for Sasha missing Carly and Jason’s wedding. That may well signal the beginning of Mattsson’s absence for her maternity leave. In all likelihood, she’ll return to the set this fall.

General Hospital Has A Huge Cast Right Now

Some might say the General Hospital cast is pretty bloated at the moment, and that could support the rumor of cuts on the way. Jeff Kober is seen again in the photo, but only temporarily. Cameron Mathison replaces Drew. Wes Ramsey’s Peter isn’t dead after all, and Charles Shaughnessy is the not-so-dead Victor Cassadine. Fans have a hunch there’s a connection between Esme and someone in Port Charles, and Roger Howarth now plays Austin after Franco’s death.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps note Kristina will pop up soon, but there’s no telling how much Lexi Ainsworth fans will see. Real Andrews will surely be back as Taggart soon, given Portia’s confession Curtis is Trina’s biological father, not Taggart. Fans have a feeling Hayden might be returning to the mix soon. What cast members or characters would be willing to give up their jobs in order to make way for these new cast members?

There has been some speculation Ingo Rademacher (Jax) might exit General Hospital again relatively soon. Jax plays an integral part in the chaos surrounding Nina and Sonny, but some have suspicions that he is a target. For now, Rademacher’s potential departure is more rumor than fact, as is the buzz that a significant number of cast members are being cut. General Hospital spoilers hint at major twists and turn coming soon, with the mob war brewing and Sonny regaining his memory. Fans are eager for more details, as it seems the writers set the stage for some major comings and goings.