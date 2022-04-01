Kat Von D makes a devastating claim about her experience at a renowned boarding school

Kat Von D spoke candidly about her time at Provo Canyon School in the March 30 episode Paris Hilton’s “Trapped In Treatment”podcast, sharing that tattoos were not approved by the school and that they took severe measures to discourage the now heavily tattooed make-up mogul from getting inked. “They didn’t realize it was just a form of self-expression, so when I got admitted, that was one of the things they wanted to cure me from. I don’t know whose idea it was, but at one point the counselor set me aside and basically told me that I had contracted HIV from a tattoo,”She admitted that she was only fifteen years old at the time. She was then required to give blood, stool, or urine tests. It was only two to three more years later that she found out that she hadn’t been infected with HIV.

However, they are not the only ones sharing their experiences. In September 2020, Hilton interviewed them during an interview. “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Drew Barrymore claimed she had a very similar experience to Hilton’s.

Von D’s claims are not being addressed by the school. However, they have been told The New York TimesIt doesn’t in 2020, Hilton’s documentary “condone or promote any form of abuse”And “any and all alleged/suspected abuse is reported to our state regulatory authorities, law enforcement and Child Protective Services immediately as required.”