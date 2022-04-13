Kat Von D Just Landed In Some Pricey Legal Trouble

Kat Von D is being sued by her landlord for unpaid rent and damages to the rental property now famously known as High Voltage Tattoo, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The landlord claims that Von D owes over $92,000 for remodeling fees and unpaid rent for the tattoo parlor, which was featured prominently in “LA Ink.” The unpaid rent allegedly dates back to 2020, and includes rent to be due later this year.

Von D is also being sued for damages inside the studio, with the landlord claiming the television personality removed and painted parts of the ceiling, got rid of the wallpaper, and even took down an entire wall in the middle of the space.

The lawsuit comes months after Von D announced she’d be closing the famed tattoo parlor and moving to Indiana. She announced the news in a statement on Instagram, saying that she and her husband feel more at home in Indiana than Los Angeles. “[The move] means that, sadly, I will be closing my beloved tattoo shop @highvoltagetat here in West Hollywood on Dec 1,” she wrote, noting it wouldn’t “make sense” for her to fly back and forth to keep the studio open when they would be staying in Indiana for the long term. However, it seems like Von D still needs to deal with the studio for a little while longer.