Kanye West Taken From Grammy Awards Performance “Behavior”Online

Kanye West was apparently pulled from a scheduled live performance at the Grammy Awards. Variety reports that his reprenative said the action was taken because of “concerning online behavior.”

Trevor Noah will once again host the 64th Grammy Awards, which will take place at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena on April 3, with Trevor Noah as host. CBS will broadcast the event live, and Paramount+ will stream it on demand and live streaming. Five Grammy Awards have been nominated to West.

West’s erratic behavior has escalated lately, with his latest incident targeting Noah with a racial slur for defending West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and urging West to seek help for his admitted mental health problems. Due to his offensive posts, West was expelled from Instagram for 24hrs earlier this week.

Rapper The Game, a West collaborator, seemed to confirm West’s ban Friday by posting about it to Instagram. He blamed West. “disrespect”Black entertainers are the reason West is no longer performing.

“Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull (Kanye West) from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming. Could be because (Trevor Noah) is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown, especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions…. We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”