Kanye West Marilyn Manson Collab Lead To Risk Of Being Canceled?

Kanye West People is disgusted that they chose to promote alleged abusers this month Marilyn Manson The canceled rapper DaBaby During a DondaPromotional event One report Evan Rachel WoodIs actively planning his cancellation.

‘Tone Deaf Stunt’

According to the National Enquirer, West’s most recent tasteless stunt has left him on the verge of cancellation. West wanted to include Manson on the stage, as he was being charged with 15 women for sexual abuse. Donda. The label wouldn’t allow him on the album, infuriating West.

A source says, “Kanye does everything for publicity, but in the current social climate, he definitely crossed the line.”The stunt angers critics of West, including Manson-accuser Wood. According to insiders, Wood is a fugitive. “busy gathering support among women’s groups and sexual abuse survivors to have both Kanye and Manson canceled.” The backlash to West’s stunt could prove bigger than the headlines, the outlet warns.

This has been done by West before

A celebrity would be canceled if he did half of the things West does. His support for Donald Trump, calling slavery an option, and continuing to support Bill Cosby His career could have been ended. West’s legions of fans support have passed his series of fealty tests and support him, for better or worse, unconditionally.

Even working with DaBaby, Manson and other criminals is acceptable for West, despite their public comments and alleged crimes. Chris Brown and 6ix9ine, all of whom were convicted or charged with heinous acts, are supported by West. He’s been labeled a sexual abuse apologist doesn’t matter.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine West doing anything that could actually get him canceled. There’s no evidence that Wood is trying to rally support for cancellation, nor is that really how cancellation works in real-time. Celebrities are often canceled due to backlash on social media, which can also lead to a loss of opportunities or brands. Chrissy Teigen was one example. She faced backlash over her platform choice, which led to her losing endorsements.

West is a mogul. He’s in charge of his fashion lines and is too dang profitable to ever be dropped from a record label. Despite Very poor reviews. DondaStill at number one, West and Universal Music Group earned millions. West has not been canceled for good or ill.

Other Myths

This tabloid also claimed West smelt bad and wanted an open marriage. Although West is known for many things, he doesn’t have a good reputation for smelling funny. According to the report, West planned to make a Netflix series about Kardashians. They are on good terms and there are rumors that they might be reconciling. There’s very little Wood could ever do to get West canceled in the first place, so this story just isn’t true.