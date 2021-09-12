Ruth Langsford From This Morning rushes for her mum after she suffers a Tragic fall!

Ruth Langsford, aged 61, shared the story of her mom’s recent horrible fall with one million followers on Instagram

Ruth Langsford, This Morning’s presenter, told viewers that her mom suffered a terrible fall and couldn’t come to lunch with her.

The 61-year-old woman revealed that Joan, her mum, was not there. “battered and bruised”After the fall.

“Sadly no Mum for Sunday lunch today….she’s had a fall,” Ruth shared the news with one million of her followers.

“Nothing broken thank goodness but quite battered & bruised poor love. She needs a walking frame to get around at the moment and is still in some pain but typical Mum…stoic and cheerful as ever.

“Maggie showing her some healing love. #mum #family#love #sunday

Joan’s worried fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Juliet Sear, the author, commented: “Hope she recovered well soon, lovely to have a Maggie (and Ruth!) visit! Xxx.”

“Oh, dear! Hope your Mum makes a full recovery!”One user added while the other said: “Big cuddle for your lovely mum, get well soon.”

One fan was concerned and said: “Oh bless her, hope she soon recovers, “One user added their comments: “Sorry to hear this. Maggie is the best tonic.”

Ruth, who had been separated for months, finally got to be reunited with her mom in March in a care facility.

Joan was a long distance away and she had previously expressed her grief.

Residents in care homes are not allowed visitors during the lockdown. However, Ruth was allowed to see Joan after the rule changes.

She had to take a Covid exam and was able then to reunite with her mom.

Ruth shared a photo of herself in her car with Maggie. Ruth said she was waiting for Joan’s response.

She wrote: “Waiting with Maggie to get the result of a Covid test so I can go in and see my mum in her room.”

The telly celebrity added fingers crossed Emoji.

Then she added a video of her mother fussing Maggie. “On #internationalwomensday I got, at last, to spend an hour of it with the most inspirational woman in my life…

“Maggie, my darling Mum Maggie, was thrilled to see her!”

During the peak of lockdown, Ruth opened up about only being able to keep in touch with her via phone.

Speaking on Loose Women in February, Ruth said: “I’ve seen my mum through a window, I phone her all the time, but I haven’t physically touched and that’s always a big concern.”