Kanye West gifted Julia Fox and her friends Birkins for her birthday

Kanye West, boyfriend of the year?

In honor of Julia Fox’s 32nd birthday, West went above and beyond to ensure the actress and her friends had a good evening. We’re talking Hermès Birkin gifting level of a good evening.

Yes, it’s true. West appears to have participated in one of those over-the-top gestures he’s known for amid Fox’s birthday celebrations, and the actress was nothing short of giddy as she posed with her new purse. And honestly, why wouldn’t she be?

A source close to the couple confirmed to Page Six that West, who goes by the name ‘Ye’ now, gave the star and her friends Birkin bags while celebrating her big day at dinner.

Of course, the mega gift led to an impromptu photo shoot at the NYC restaurant they dined at, Lucien.

See the video below to watch Fox’s pose alongside her friends and their new luxury item.

In case you need a refresher, each Birkin starts at around $10,000. In the video, it looks as though West doled out a total of five bags.

“Ye flew into New York City for her birthday and then is flying back to LA to finish his new album [‘Donda 2’],” an insider close to the couple exclusively told the outlet.

Fox has been living her dream life in the spotlight recently as West goes to great lengths to impress his new girl.