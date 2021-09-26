Kanye West breaks silence to share son Saint’s X-ray pictures of broken arm

Kanye West breaks silence to share son Saint's X-ray pictures of broken arm
By Brandon Pitt
Kanye West has shared three X-ray pictures of his son Saint West’s broken arm.

Earlier this month, Saint’s mother Kim Kardashian confirmed the former couple’s five-year-old son had sustained the injury on her Instagram stories.

Posting to his own Instagram page on Saturday, Kanye shared three caption-less pictures of an X-ray on Saint’s broken arm.

The youngster is identified by his name and birth date on the X-ray itself, confirming it is his injury documented in the images.

Kanye’s post has been liked by over a million people so far, with the Donda artist’s fans and 8.5 million Instagram followers quick to share their well-wishes.



Kanye West has shared a photo of his son Saint's X-ray to Instagram
Alongside a prayer and fire emoji, one well-wisher replied: “Wish him a speedy recovery.”

Another commented: “Ouch, prayers up.”

A third replied: “GET WELL SOON SAINTY.”

Meanwhile, a fourth concerned follower responded: “Feel better soon Saint.”

Another said: “Heal Up King!”

“Hope you get better,” one sweet fan concluded.

The cause of Saint’s injury hasn’t yet been revealed, though his mum Kim did confirm that she ‘wasn’t OK’ following the injury earlier this month.



The youngster broke his arm earlier this month, as revealed by his mother Kim Kardashian
The SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram stories: “Who do you think cried more today?

“My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not ok.”

Kim shared her words alongside a picture of her second-born son putting ice on his arm while sat in a wheelchair.

A second image shared by Kim showed Saint’s arm bound in a cast.

She captioned the post: “Poor Baby.”



Kim said she was 'not OK' after the incident, with Kayne sharing snaps of the nasty break online
It was recently reported that Kanye had supposedly admitted to ‘sleeping with Christina Milian’ after allegedly confessing to ‘cheating’ on Kim Kardashian.

The rapper released his Donda album earlier this month, with some fans noticing that lyrics from a song on the record suggest that he had ‘confessed to cheating on on his reality TV mogul wife’.

