Kaley Cuoco stuns in tight yellow dress in new photos as star gets ‘closer’ to Pete Davidson following divorce

KALEY Cuoco looked stunning in a gorgeous yellow Stella McCartney dress, after rumors of cozying up to Pete Davidson.

The Flight Attendant star took to Instagram to show off her statement dress with flared sleeves and a high collar.

She also showcased matching heels, a fluffy handbag and a sleek up-do.

The 35-year-old included a snap wearing her complementing Nike trainers for practicality “for late night.”

Fans commented on Kaley’s stylish ensemble.

One said: “Yassssss this look!”

A second wrote: “Ohhh last pic With the kicks tho!!!!”

Another penned: “Stunning Kaley!!!!”

This comes after insiders claim the pair have become increasingly close.

Cute, Pete Davidson’s and Kaley’s characters are shown falling in love in the new film.

It seems that the script for the film could be pushing the boundaries.

Pete and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor split last month over long distance issues.

At the time sources claimed that Pete’s growing friendship with Kaley had played some part but then, in public at least, Kaley was believed to be happily married to her husband Karl Cook.

After three years of marriage, Kaley split with Karl.

In a statement they said their “current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” and insiders tell me the only direction Kaley appears to be going in is the one which leads her back to Pete.

A source explained: “When Pete and Phoebe split there was talk that his close friendship with Kayley did play a part.

“But now Kaley has announced the breakdown of her marriage to Carl, those around them on the set of Cute are saying they saw it coming.

“Pete and Kaley have got on incredibly well since day one but as the weeks have passed, it’s become clear there is some attraction there.

“Obviously they play a couple in the film and it’s all very romantic and sweet.

“But the chemistry between them is so palpable, it’s all people could talk about on set.

“When the cameras stopped rolling they’d be cracking jokes and were clearly enjoying one another’s company.

“A friendship has definitely been formed between them and they seem very tight.”

Kaley had just announced her divorce to Pete 24 hours earlier. She was already back at work filming with Pete.

As they took on the roles Sheila and Gary, the pair held hands.

