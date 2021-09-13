Kaley Cuoco Karl Cook Divorce And Karl Breaks Silence!

Kaley Cuoco‘s estranged husband Karl CookAs the news continues about their shocking divorce, Cuoco has spoken out. Cuoco (35), filed to End her second marriage on September 3, having since erased her status as equestrian Cook‘s wife on Instagram. Karl Cook, a billionaire heir to the fortune, is now speaking out about the split.

Karl Cooks breaks the silence after Kaley Cuoco files for divorce

He shared a photo on Instagram three days prior. a “walking and talking” video. He also apologizes for his absence. Speaking for over 8 minutes and admitting it’s “been a while” and that he’d been “dealing with some stuff,” the horse fanatic held up an alcoholic beverage as he told fans that if they’d tuned in to hear what’s been “going on” They can be a part of his life. “tune out, because I’m not going to.”

Instead of addressing his three-year marriage crumbling, Cook confirmed he’s in Michigan and focusing on the “walking and talking” series he said he’s found “therapeutic.”Karl Cook also shared videos of himself riding his horseback, and Karl Cook mentioned the glass of bourbon. The horse talks became intense with a caption that mentioned his horse Kalinka.

"Walking and talking!!! Finally!"Cook added: "Sorry for my absence but I hope the glory that is Kalikna will quell your displeasure."

Shock Divorce Announcement

Labor Day weekend brought sitcom star Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s joint split announcement. The two spoke via a representative and stated that:

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.”

They added: There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” continuing: “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.

Court filings show that HBO Max star Cuoco is now a judge. Her ex-spousal support was denied based on the prenup signed by the former couple. According to reports, the actress signed an agreement to protect her jewelry and other belongings. “ironclad” Prenup before wedding Cook in 2018. Cuoco was formerly married to Ryan Sweeting (tennis player) from 2013 through 2016. She’s currently in Germany to shoot Season 2 of The Flight Attendant.