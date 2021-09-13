Is Marlon Wayans’ ‘Boo!’ The Next Big Halloween Special Netflix Original?

Netflix and Marlon Wayans are teaming up for Marlon’s next Halloween movie Boo! This action-comedy comedy also stars Stranger Things’ popular cast member Priah Ferguson. In the meantime, the film examines the relationship between father and daughter in an adventurous Halloween setting. We have all the information you need about this Netflix Original film.

Marlon Wayans in Netflix Original movie Boo!

Deadline first reported about the movie, which comes 20 years after Marlon Wayans’ Scary Movie franchise. This upcoming film will see him making audiences laugh again. Wayans and Priah are starring in this Halloween movie. It sounds like a lot of fun. Wayans will team up again with Netflix for the comedy-adventure movie, directed by Jeff Wadlow.

[Image @marlonwayans/Instagram]Wadlow is well-known for his work in the field of Are you afraid of the dark? Truth or Dare, Kick-Ass 2. You can find out more. This isn’t Marlon’s first project with Netflix, as he previously produced and starred in the 2019 comedy Sextuplets He also starred as Groundhog Day in the 2017 rom-com Naive

Wayans and Rick Alvarez, both of Ugly Baby Productions, will produce the Netflix movie. Todd Berger wrote the movie’s script. (The Happytime Murders) Rob Rugan, John R. Morey (Family Guy)

What is the synopsis for Boo! Boo!

The Netflix movie tells the story of Priah Ferguson, a teenage girl who accidentally unleashes a mischievous spirit on Halloween. The spirit makes decorations in the town come alive, causing havoc. The teen must now team up with the last person she would want to in order to save their town – her skeptical father (Marlon Wayans).

The cast of the Netflix Halloween movie

Marlon Wayans plays the father in a number of comedy films. These movies include White Chicks, Scary Movie, Little ManLastly, the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Priah Ferguson plays the role of the daughter. She is already a fan favorite on Netflix as Erica Sinclair. Stranger Things After watching the popular series, it’s easy to picture Priah playing this role.

Priah Ferguson [Image @priahferguson/Instagram]We have no casting news at this time, but we will inform readers as soon as we learn more.

When can we anticipate the release? Boo!Boo!

According to issue 1261 Production WeeklyThe Netflix movie Boo! Production will begin in October 2021. Atlanta, Georgia is the location of filming. Fans naturally shouldn’t be too excited, believing the film could drop in time for Halloween 2021. It would be logical for the action-comedy film on the streaming channel to drop around Halloween 2022.

Readers, tell me what you think. Is this Halloween movie a fun and exciting one? Drop a comment below to let us know your excitement about this fun Halloween movie.