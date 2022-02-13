Justin Bieber Super Bowl concert afterparty shooting leaves 4 wounded

LOS ANGELES — Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber Super Bowl weekend concert, police said.

The gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men ages 60, 19, 20 and 22, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. Their names were not released.

Officers responded to the gunshots around 2:45 a.m.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a release from Los Angeles police, the two other people who were wounded transported themselves to hospitals. Authorities say all four victims are “listed in stable condition.”

No suspect has been identified.

The party followed Bieber’s private concert at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.” Guests at the star-studded event included Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend TV host Lauren Sánchez, “Hamilton” actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

The invite-only guests at Friday’s event crushed around a small stage-in-the-round under a tent to get close to Bieber, who hopped, bopped and shimmied through a 45-minute set as the evening’s headliner.

It was one of many entertainment events leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the first in the Los Angeles area in nearly three decades, with the hometown Los Angeles Rams playing the Cincinnati Bengals.

The “Homecoming Weekend” concert event is expected to carry on with the second night of performances with Drake headlining Saturday.

Contributing: Elise Brisco