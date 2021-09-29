Justin Bieber Shows Love For Wife Hailey With Impressive Slideshow

Hailey Bieber has caught husband Justin Bieber‘s eye while in an untied crop top – and plenty of other looks. In fact, the 25-year-old supermodel impressed the “Peaches” singer so much, he dedicated an entire Instagram update to his 2018-married wife‘s recent snaps.

Posting ahead of the weekend, Justin Bieber dropped three heart-eye emoji for the woman who’s rocked his world, and the photos managed to impress over 5 million others.

Justin Bieber Sends Hailey’s Looks Major Love

Scroll for the photos. They come amid massive headlines Hailey Bieber recently made – speaking on singer Demi Lovato‘s podcast this month, the blonde shut down suggestions Bieber doesn’t care for her or treats her badly.

Having already clapped back at marital unrest rumors while in a bikini, the Levi’s face stunned in a gallery of photos, ones opening with major sweater weather vibes. Hailey Bieber swiftly reappeared in a skimpy and knotted-up lavender shirt and loose white pants as she flaunted her rock-hard abs, with the third photo staying classy as the star wore a peasant-style and plunging white crop top – here, undone string ties were upping the ante.

See The Photos Below

All cozied up in bed was the next vibe as the BFF to Kendall Jenner sent out natural beauty and darker hair – as ever, she stunned the camera.

Bieber responded with an emoji caption. The Canadian heartthrob’s wife replied with a less-than-certain emoji, but fans didn’t waver, sending the model over 19,000 likes for her reply. MTV star Leah Messer also liked it.

Clapping Back Over Rumors In Bikini

Earlier this month, Bieber took to her Instagram with exotic vacation photos, wowing in a skimpy bikini and ensuring she included a hugging couples snap with husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber’s response to allegations Justin Bieber was caught “yelling” at her on video this year – and further speculation over the couple’s marriage – was shut down for certain as the model spoke to “Sorry Not Sorry” singer Lovato, but there was a photographic display of love, too.

Shuts Down Rumors On Demi Lovato’s Podcast

“When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s blah, blah blah’s wife,’” she said on the 4D With Demi Lovato podcast.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t bother me when somebody’s like, ‘Oh, you’re Justin’s wife.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m Justin’s wife!’ Because where is the lie?” Hailey Bieber added.