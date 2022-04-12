Justin Bartha Joins ‘National Treasure,’ Will Reprise Original Film Role For Disney+ Series

Disney+’s National Treasure series will see a familiar face as Justin Bartha returns to reprise his role from the movie franchise. Bartha will guest star as Riley Poole and will appear opposite stars Lisette Alexis and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The series is a project from Disney Branded Television’s for Disney+ produced by ABC Signature.

National Treasure is an expansion of the namesake movie franchise centered on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Bartha first starred as Riley in the first National Treasure film in 2004, opposite Nicolas Cage. Riley is a computer whiz who helps Cage’s Benjamin Franklin Gates uncover the truths behind historical relics. Bartha also appeared in the 2007 follow-up film National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

National Treasure will also feature Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith. Production on the series is currently underway in Baton Rouge.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing.

In addition to the National Treasure movies, Bartha is also known for his work in Todd Phillips’ The Hangover trilogy. He can most recently be seen co-starring in dramas Godfather of Harlem and The Good Fight. Bartha’s additional credits include Sweet Girl, Driven, White Girl, Holy Rollers, Dark Horse, The Rebound and The New Normal.

