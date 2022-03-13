Just Stop Oil Protesters storm the BAFTA Red Carpet, Cite ‘Don’You Can’t Look Up

Just Stop Oil protestors stormed onto the red carpet of the BAFTA Film Awards in London. A little over an hour prior to the ceremony. I was crossing behind red carpet when security rushed to close the barrier. However, only a handful of protestors made it through. Others who were caught behind the barricade were pounding drums and opening smoke bombs.

Just Stop Oil, a campaign to stop all new fossil fuels exploration in the UK, is reportedly coalescing with several activist groups. It has also been citing Adam McKay’s Netflix movie Don’t Look UpIt is up for three BAFTA nominations tonight, including Best Film.

The group posted today on Twitter. “Don’t Look Up is a direct parallel with the catastrophe we are living through: we are in a climate emergency. The oil companies are burning the Earth alive and our Government is too corrupt and incompetent to deal with the crisis adequately.”

It also issued a statement “Celebrities and the mainstream media need to start talking about climate like life depends on it – because it does… Celebrities need to start using their platforms, wealth, power, and influence to address climate change — otherwise we’re all screwed.”

Ultimately it doesn’t appear there was too much disruption on the carpet, though a handful of the infiltrators were seen seated further down the carpet and sporting Just Stop Oil t-shirts.