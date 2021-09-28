Judas Priest Postpone Tour Due to Richie Faulkner’s Hospitalization

Judas Priest are postponing the remainder of their U.S. tour due to guitarist Richie Faulkner’s hospitalization. On Monday, the band said he is being treated for a heart condition.

“It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our U.S. tour. Richie Faulkner has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in the hospital where he is being treated,” they wrote. “In the meantime, we are all sending love to our Falcon to with him a speedy recovery.”

The band had been in the midst of their rescheduled 50th anniversary tour, dubbed 50 Heavy Metals Years Tour. On Sunday, the group performed at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky. Their next date was originally set to take place on Wednesday at the Mission Ballroom in Denver and the tour was slated to continue through October in the U.S. before heading to Canada for three dates in November and on for a Europe run, set to kick off early next year.

“As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates, we will of course announce them — tickets will be valid,” the band continued in their statement.

Next month, Judas Priest will drop a massive 50th anniversary box set. Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music is available for preorder. It will arrive on October 15th via Sony Music.