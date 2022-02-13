Jordan Peele’s Nope Trailer Reveals an Epic Horror Movie

The first trailer for writer/director Jordan Peele’s new film “Nope” has arrived, and it’s yet another original horror movie with a twist. Following his Oscar-winning “Get Out” and 2019’s “Us,” Peele’s next feature is described as an “expansive horror epic” that “reimagines the summer movie.”

In this first trailer we’re introduced to Keke Palmer (“Hustlers”) as a charismatic woman who owns the only Black-owned horse ranch in Hollywood, with Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya playing her unamused ranch hand. But when an “uncanny and chilling discovery” descends upon the residents of their lonely gulch of inland California, well, things go sideways.

“Nope” appears to be Peele’s twist on the classic Steven Spielberg 1980s blockbuster – like a more terrifying version of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” if it is indeed aliens in that mysterious cloud we see hovering above throughout the trailer. The nature of the threat is purposefully left vague, but we’re intrigued nonetheless. To put it plainly, this thing looks terrific.

The film finds Peele working for the first time with Oscar-nominated cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, who has become Christopher Nolan’s go-to DP on films like “Tenet,” “Dunkirk” and “Interstellar” and whose credits also include the Bond film “Spectre” and Spike Jonze’s “Her.”

A version of the “Nope” trailer will air during the Super Bowl later today, but for now you can watch the full teaser trailer above and then mark your calendar for July 22 when the film hits theaters.

“Nope” also stars Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott and Brandon Perea. It’s written and directed by Peele, and is produced by Ian Cooper and Jordan Peele for MonkeyPaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.