Join J Balvin and his NEON Experience in Mexico

J Balvin is taking the fifth installment of his NEON experience to Mexico! The Reggaeton legend will be performing in Cancun between January 20-24 2022. The J Balvin NEON Experience Cancun will offer four nights of dancing to his music, as well as pool parties and other club events.
As a bonus, J Balvin has curated a lineup with performances with some of his favorite acts, which includes Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Farruko; Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and composer Rauw Alejandro; Colombian singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra; Argentine rapper, singer, and composer Cazzu; Dominican recording artist El Alfa; Latin dancer and world-class choreographer turned rapper and film actor Nio Garcia; Dominican rapper and singer-songwriter Tokischa, and more.
The concert follows three sold-out experiences in Las Vegas throughout September. The star will next take the international NEON experience from December 8-12 to Punta Cana.
The Medellín native continues to conquer the globe with his NEON brand, while also recently announcing that his highly-anticipated fifth studio album called Jose will be releasing on September 10th.
J Balvin will also be the TikToklatinx Creatives’ premier speaker. TikTok LIVE is the exclusive platform that will allow J Balvin to perform new music on Sunday, September 12.
“I love TikTok and seeing all of the amazing things that my fans are doing with my music as a soundtrack,” J Balvin shared his thoughts on their partnership. “It feels spontaneous and interactive in a way I haven’t felt with fans in a long time. I get inspired when I open up TikTok to see what they’re doing, and it encourages me to find new ways to present my music and keep things fresh!”