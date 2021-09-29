Join J Balvin and his NEON Experience in Mexico

J Balvin is taking the fifth installment of his NEON experience to Mexico! The Reggaeton legend will be performing in Cancun between January 20-24 2022. The J Balvin NEON Experience Cancun will offer four nights of dancing to his music, as well as pool parties and other club events.

As a bonus, J Balvin has curated a lineup with performances with some of his favorite acts, which includes Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Farruko; Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and composer Rauw Alejandro; Colombian singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra; Argentine rapper, singer, and composer Cazzu; Dominican recording artist El Alfa; Latin dancer and world-class choreographer turned rapper and film actor Nio Garcia; Dominican rapper and singer-songwriter Tokischa, and more.

©@jbalvin

The concert follows three sold-out experiences in Las Vegas throughout September. The star will next take the international NEON experience from December 8-12 to Punta Cana.

The Medellín native continues to conquer the globe with his NEON brand, while also recently announcing that his highly-anticipated fifth studio album called Jose will be releasing on September 10th.

J Balvin will also be the TikToklatinx Creatives’ premier speaker. TikTok LIVE is the exclusive platform that will allow J Balvin to perform new music on Sunday, September 12.

“I love TikTok and seeing all of the amazing things that my fans are doing with my music as a soundtrack,” J Balvin shared his thoughts on their partnership. “It feels spontaneous and interactive in a way I haven’t felt with fans in a long time. I get inspired when I open up TikTok to see what they’re doing, and it encourages me to find new ways to present my music and keep things fresh!”

Stay connected to your culture by signing up for our newsletter Get the latest news on celebrities, royals, as well the best beauty and fashion news, delivered straight to your email!