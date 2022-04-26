Johnny Depp Cross-Examination Continues: ‘Only Person I’ve Ever Abused Is Myself’

Actor Johnny Depp was back on the witness stand Monday for another day of cross-examination in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp responded to audio tapes that were played, including one in which Depp can be heard calling Heard a “c***” and saying that there would be a “bloodbath” if the arguments between him and Heard continued.

“It is of utmost importance that the next move — if I don’t go out for a little while, it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said.

Depp was defiant and sarcastic on the stand as the tapes were played.

“I’m sorry, I was talking. Is that alright?” Depp asked.

“You had answered my question. We’ll take a look at the next example,” Heard’s lawyer replied.

“As long as you’re happy sir,” Depp said.

Audio was also played of Heard begging Depp to stop fighting with her.

“Please stop doing this. Please, you’re causing me so much f****** stress. I am going to die at this age. I am going to f****** die. You are causing me so much stress. Please stop,” Heard said in the tape.

“Does that seem normal to you? You told me tonight that you couldn’t imagine your life without me, and now you’ve thrown your ring on the ground. Does that seem normal to you?” Heard said in another tape.

Heard’s lawyer also produced a pile of negative press clips about Depp.

Depp’s last contract from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise was introduced in court, which included a salary of $25 million. Depp talked about his shock at being dropped from the popular franchise.

“My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye, as it were,” Depp said.

When asked if Heard was the only one who had a problem with his drinking, Depp said, “If anyone had a problem with my drinking at any time in my life, it was me. The only person that I’ve ever abused in my life is myself.”