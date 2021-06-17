John Wick 4 Release Date & Hot Updates

On the heels of the official news on John Wick 4’s release in 2022, the audience is at the edge of their seats to discover some exciting updates on the upcoming season. Social media is flooded with rumors and speculations on the most-anticipated sequel of John Wick. So, here we have gathered some jaw-dropping insights about the upcoming season.

If you are addicted to the John Wick franchise, we ready as something big is coming out in Chapter 4. John Wick is a famous American action-thriller series designed by Derek Kolstad. The series features the action-packed adventures of a retired hitman. Keanu Reeves plays the lead character, delivering sensational performance in each season. The third installment was a bomb on the audience. It left them ravenous for more adventures of the assassin. Finally, Season 4 is knocking at the doors. Here is all we know about John Wick Chapter 4.

John Wick Chapter 4 Release Date

After a long wait, the Lionsgate franchise has finally revealed the premiere date for John Wick 4. The much-awaited sequel of John Wick is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical launch on May 27, 2022. The production work is running at an incredible pace, and the filming is expected to wrap up within July 2021.

John Wick 4 Hot Updates

Recently, a piece of fresh news popped out in social media that Eying Wesley is in talks with the Lionsgate franchise to join John Wick 4 in a Swordsman role. The fans were pretty excited as the presence of Eying would have heated up the plot. But, the final news coming out is Eying Wesley will not join the John Wick franchise.

Keanu Reeves will lead Chapter 4. While fresh faces like Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen, and more will play some crucial characters. John Wick franchise featuring the modern action drama with a touch of classiness has been well received by the audience, and we are hoping for a booming return of the show.

Make sure to stay tuned for more fresh updates on John Wick Chapter 4.